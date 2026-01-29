Shin Eun Soo And Yoo Seon Ho Confirmed To Be In A Relationship

Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho are in a relationship!

On January 29, it was reported that Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho met through a gathering with friends and have been dating for about three months.

In response to the reports, Shin Eun Soo’s agency Management SOOP and Yoo Seon Ho’s agency Hiin Entertainment both commented, “It is true that they are in a relationship.”

Shin Eun Soo debuted in 2016 through the film “Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned” and has built up her career with productions such as “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” “Twinkling Watermelon,” “Light Shop,” and “Love Untangled.” Yoo Seon Ho first appeared on broadcast through “Produce 101 Season 2” in 2017 and then starred in productions including “Rebel Detectives,” “Under the Queen’s Umbrella,” “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract,” and “Oh My Ghost Clients” along with variety shows such as “2 Days & 1 Night.”

