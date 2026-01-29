Watch: Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju’s Long-Awaited Reunion Brings Back Their Teenage Memories In New Drama Teaser

JTBC’s new Friday drama “Shining” (literal title) has unveiled its first teaser!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

The teaser opens with Yeon Tae Seo (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju) during the fresh, heartwarming days of their 19-year-old youth. It shows them spending time together in the school library, riding bicycles along country roads in their school uniforms, and lying side by side in the snow holding hands—moments that reveal the joy of their past.

But the two soon leave behind those happy days, moving through the lonely period after their breakup. Mo Eun Ah’s wistful gaze reflected in the window and Yeon Tae Seo wiping away tears like a child, evoke a sense of poignancy.

The teaser also shows the radiant moments when they ran toward each other with determination and embraced tightly in the middle of the street. Later, they exchange greetings after a long time apart, their words carried in a tender voiceover.

Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah, who were once the brightest presence in each other’s lives, will meet again after a long period of longing. As Mo Eun Ah says, “I’ve wanted to see you at least once,” viewers are left wondering if the two, who still carry that time in their hearts, can once again become each other’s light.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Shining” will premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

