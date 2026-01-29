i-dle's Yuqi, DAY6's Young K, Stella Jang, And More Promoted To Full Members Of Korea Music Copyright Association

The Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) has revealed its annual list of composers and lyricists that have been selected as full members!

On January 29, KOMCA announced via its official website that artists including i-dle’s Yuqi, DAY6’s Young K, Stella Jang, and Bae Chul Soo have been promoted to full membership in the Korea Music Copyright Association for 2026.

Young K became the first member of his group to attain KOMCA full membership, while Yuqi became the second member of her group to do so following Jeon Soyeon.

In addition to the artists mentioned above, this year’s list includes GIGI, Han Won Tak, KAKO, GHSTLOOP, JUNNY, MILLENNIUM, ASTROZ, Big Sancho, and Kang Hwa Seong.

The list also includes Busker Busker’s Jang Bum Jun, 10CM’s Kwon Jung Yeol, and Sunwoo JungA, who previously held full-member status but were reinstated in accordance with KOMCA regulations.

While any copyright holder is able to join KOMCA as a “junior member,” the board of directors selects 30 junior members each year to be promoted to the status of “full member” based on membership period and copyright royalties.

Congratulations to all of the newly promoted and re-promoted KOMCA members!

