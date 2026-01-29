Park Hee Soon Scrutinizes Ji Sung’s Every Move In “The Judge Returns”

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“The Judge Returns” is a drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lee Han Young reached out to Park Cheol Woo (Hwang Hee) and Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah), asking them to become his allies. Although they were initially skeptical of Han Young—who seemed to know the true identity of the dark forces—they ultimately joined him, helping to bring down Woo Kyo Hoon (Jeon Jin Ki), the nominee for Minister of Justice. Through this, Lee Han Young managed to break down the walls of Kang Sin Jin (Park Hee Soon) and successfully became part of his inner circle.

The newly released stills capture the secret operations of Lee Han Young, who has managed to infiltrate Kang Sin Jin’s inner circle as his ally. One image shows Han Young wearing a mask, sparking curiosity. His intense gaze visible above the mask hints at the grand scale of the scheme he has devised, heightening anticipation and tension. Viewers are left wondering why Han Young must resort to a secret operation that requires him to hide his face.

Han Young faces yet another test from Kang Sin Jin. Sin Jin’s sharp scrutiny of Han Young’s every move is intimidating in itself. It remains to be seen what new obstacle will stand in the way of Han Young’s pursuit of justice.

Despite the tense psychological battle, Lee Han Young doesn’t stop his strategic operations. Having earned Park Cheol Woo’s trust by solving both the Kim Sang Jin case and the Nammyeon District sinkhole case, Han Young launches a new operation by sending Prosecutor Park Cheol Woo to a golf course. This allows Han Young to maneuver around situations where he cannot act directly. Anticipation is growing over how Lee Han Young and Park Cheol Woo’s teamwork will unfold.

The next episode of “The Judge Returns” airs on January 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, catch up on the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)