Yeonwoo Transforms Into A CEO With A Traumatic Past In Upcoming Drama 'Love Phobia'

U+tv’s upcoming drama “Love Phobia” has shared its first stills of Yeonwoo!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love. The drama brings together writer Lee Se Ryeong, known for “Home for Summer,” and director Wang Hye Ryung, recognized for his stylish direction in “The Deal,” “Seasons of Blossom,” and “Let Me Off the Earth.”

Yeonwoo takes on the role of Yoon Bi Ah, a CEO with a traumatic past that prevents her from being around others for more than an hour. After years of isolation, she partners with her only trusted friend Jae Hee to develop a generative AI dating app. Though she appears cold and distant, Bi Ah hides deep emotional wounds beneath the surface. By chance, she becomes entangled with Han Sun Ho, a romance novelist with a personality completely opposite to hers.

The newly released stills capture Yoon Bi Ah perfectly. Her sharp bob haircut and impeccably tailored suit reflect her role as a competent CEO, while her confident poses and haughty gaze heighten anticipation for a character who embodies both intelligence and beauty.

In another still, Yoon Bi Ah is shown with a shocked expression, offering a glimpse of her vulnerable side. Viewers are left wondering what could have caused the usually composed CEO to reveal such vulnerability, along with how actress Yeonwoo will portray the complex character of Yoon Bi Ah.

“Love Phobia” is set to premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

