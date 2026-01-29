Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, And Choi Woo Shik Confirmed For New Variety Show By PD Na Young Suk

Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik will reunite for PD (producing director) Na Young Suk’s new variety show!

On January 29, OSEN reported that Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi have recently been offered to star in PD Na Young Suk’s upcoming variety program and are currently coordinating their schedules. The show will reportedly begin its first round of filming in February, primarily within South Korea.

In response, tvN confirmed the news, stating, “Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik will appear on PD Na Young Suk’s new variety show.”

However, details such as the program’s concept and broadcast schedule have yet to be finalized.

The trio has previously worked together on several of PD Na Young Suk’s hit variety shows, including tvN’s “Youn’s Stay” in 2021, “Jinny’s Kitchen” Season 1 in 2023, and Season 2 in 2024. Prior to that, Jung Yu Mi and Park Seo Joon also appeared together on “Youn’s Kitchen” Seasons 1 and 2 in 2017 and 2018.

The new variety show is slated to air on tvN in the first half of this year. Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Park Seo Joon and Jung Yu Mi in “Youn’s Kitchen 2” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)