Go Ah Sung, Moon Sang Min, And Byun Yo Han Become Each Other’s Quiet Light In New Film “Pavane”

Netflix’s upcoming romance film “Pavane” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on the best-selling novel “Pavane for a Dead Princess” by Park Min Gyu, “Pavane” tells the story of three young adults struggling to love themselves. As these emotionally closed-off individuals find solace in each other’s company and slowly become a ray of light for one another, they ultimately learn to face life and love again.

The newly released stills capture the transformation and growth of three youths, each carrying their own wounds, after they cross paths. Mi Jung (Go Ah Sung) carries a distinctive aura and quiet presence. Hiding from people’s uncomfortable stares, she works in the dim basement of a department store, raising curiosity about the story behind her solitude.

Free-spirited and fond of rock music, Yo Han (Byun Yo Han) radiates individuality with his bright blond hair and eccentric style, while another still shows him wearing a serious expression as he writes something, sparking further intrigue.

Meanwhile, Gyeong Rok (Moon Sang Min), a young man who has set aside his dreams to face reality, embodies youthful emotion as he skateboards with earphones in, dressed in a T-shirt printed with rock icon David Bowie.

As Mi Jung gradually grows closer to Gyeong Rok—who keeps approaching her—she begins to discover a light within herself that she never knew existed, adding a fluttering charm to this coming-of-age romance.

Yo Han, who casually befriends the seemingly indifferent Gyeong Rok and naturally becomes the link connecting him to Mi Jung, is also expected to play a key role as the emotional center of the trio.

“Pavane” will be released on Netflix on February 20.

