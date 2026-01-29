Kang Ae Shim, Oh Hyun Joong, Choi Gyu Ri, And More Step In To Help Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Raise Their Nephew In “Our Universe”

“Our Universe” has introduced its colorful lineup of scene-stealing supporting characters!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws, Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui) and Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk), who start off on bad terms but end up living under the same roof as they raise their 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo together following the sudden loss of their older siblings. As they navigate life together, the two embark on a journey of personal growth and unexpected romance.

The newly released stills introduce the memorable scene-stealers set to fill the drama with warm and vibrant energy. First is the “Yuseong Villa family,” the neighbors who live next door and downstairs from Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin, who step in to help as the two struggle to raise Woo Joo after their siblings’ unexpected tragedy.

Kang Ae Shim plays warmhearted neighbor Park Ae Ja, a kind grandmother figure who lives next door to Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin. Living with her is Bae Du Sik (Kim In Kwon), a self-proclaimed longtime resident of the villa and an unapologetic neighborhood busybody who adds plenty of comic relief.

Han Ji Hyo and Lim Sung Jun play the young couple downstairs Kim Ji Hyun and Lee Jae Min, injecting youthful energy into the story.

Jin Seo Yeon commands attention with sharp eyes and unmistakable charisma as Amy Chu, a top star photographer and the ultimate role model for aspiring photographers. Koo Sung Hwan appears as Jo Moo Saeng, Amy Chu’s manager and husband, as well as the head manager of “Film Pluto.”

Rounding out the cast are Tae Hyung’s brother-like friend Kim Ui Jun (Oh Hyun Joong) and junior Oh Seung Taek (Yoon Woo), as well as Hyun Jin’s longtime best friend since college, Baek Se Yeon (Choi Gyu Ri). Together, they stand firmly by the leads’ sides, adding depth, humor, and heart to the story.

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)