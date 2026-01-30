Ko Kyung Pyo Causes A Commotion At Park Shin Hye's Dorm In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Ko Kyung Pyo is in for a not-so-warm welcome when he stops by Park Shin Hye’s dormitory on “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a new comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

Previously on “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo narrowly avoided having her identity discovered by her ex-boyfriend Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo) on multiple occasions, averting crisis after crisis by maintaining a brazen attitude. However, Shin Jung Woo’s suspicions about Hong Jang Mi’s true identity naturally remained, and he continued to investigate Hong Geum Bo’s whereabouts.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Shin Jung Woo’s investigations ultimately lead him to Hong Geum Bo’s dormitory. After spotting him from a distance, Hong Geum Bo’s roommate Kim Mi Sook (Kang Chae Young) looks startled, as if she has sensed some sort of danger.

One photo captures Hong Geum Bo briefly hesitating while ready to attack with a frying pan, while the next shows Shin Jung Woo lying on the ground with a pained expression while Hong Geum Bo rushes to his side.

Watching the chaos unfold from the sidelines are Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su), Kim Mi Sook, the dorm supervisor, and even the security guard. As the commotion grows, Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung), who appears to understand the whole situation, also arrives outside the dormitory.

To find out what sort of ordeal Shin Jung Woo is in for, catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on January 31 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ko Kyung Pyo in “Love in Contract” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Shin Hye’s film “My Annoying Brother” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)