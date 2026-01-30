Kim Woo Bin Reported And Seo Eun Soo In Talks For New Drama Based On Webtoon

Kim Woo Bin and Seo Eun Soo may be starring in tvN’s upcoming drama “Gifted” (working title)!

On January 30, Seo Eun Soo’s agency HighZium Studio officially announced, “Seo Eun Soo is in talks to appear in ‘Gifted,’ and the outlook is favorable.”

Kim Woo Bin was also previously reported to be starring in the upcoming drama, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name.

“Gifted” tells the story of a baseball coach who gains extraordinary abilities after an unexpected accident and goes from coaching a professional team to a bottom-ranked high school team.

Seo Eun Soo is said to be considering the role of female lead Yoon Seo Jin, a physical education teacher who is also the head of the girls’ baseball team. Kim Woo Bin is reportedly playing the leading role of Jung Min Yong, a kind and compassionate baseball coach who doesn’t hesitate to stay up all night analyzing his players’ games and writing up reports to help them. Jung Min Yong treats younger players to meals whenever he can and is always emphasizing players’ growth and effort over immediate results.

