Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Face Unexpected Visitors At Night In 'No Tail To Tell'

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” has shared an intriguing new glimpse of its next episode!

“No Tail to Tell” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

Spoilers

Previously on “No Tail to Tell,” Eun Ho saved Kang Si Yeol’s life, but as a result of her good deed, she became human against her will. Later, the two learned of the existence of another gumiho, and they headed to Seoraksan—the mountain where the gumiho was said to live—in order to find her. At the end of the episode, a sleeping Eun Ho suddenly recalled a memory of Kang Si Yeol stabbing her in the chest with a knife, building anticipation for the next twist in the story.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol return home after their search for the gumiho—but they are not alone. One photo captures the duo looking shocked as they catch sight of someone waiting in the alley outside of Si Yeol’s house.

The next still reveals that the mysterious woman they met at Seoraksan—the one who resembles Geum Ho, the gumiho whom Eun Ho believed to have died centuries ago—has followed Eun Ho and Si Yeol all the way to their home.

“In Episode 5, which airs today, after meeting the mystery woman who resembles Geum Ho, Eun Ho will be swept up in a complicated mix of emotions including longing for Geum Ho and blame towards the gods,” said the “No Tail to Tell” production team. “The unexpected identity of the woman who remains veiled in mystery will also be revealed, so please look forward to it.”

The fifth episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on January 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

