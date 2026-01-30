Actors Bae Na Ra And Han Jae Ah Confirmed To Be Dating

Bae Nara and Han Jae Ah are dating!

On January 30, a media outlet reported that Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah, fellow actors who previously appeared together in the musicals “Grease,” “Housewarming Concert,” and “Rappaccini’s Garden,” are in a romantic relationship.

In response to the report, both agencies of Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah stated that it is true that the two are dating.

Bae Na Ra, who debuted in 2013 with the musical “Promise,” expanded his acting range and appeared in various television series including “Weak Hero Class 2,” “Tastefully Yours,” “Would You Marry Me?,” and “The Manipulated.” He recently appeared on the MBC variety show “Home Alone,” sharing his daily life and showing a new side of his charm.

Han Jae Ah debuted in 2017 with the musical “Hamlet: Alive.” Since then, she has performed in various musical productions including “Maybe Happy Ending,” “West Side Story,” “Paris Bbangjip,” and “Winter Wanderer” and is currently appearing in the musical “Kinky Boots.”

Source (1) (2)