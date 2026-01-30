Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, And Park Seo Ham Dish On What To Look Forward To In 'Our Universe'

The stars of tvN’s “Our Universe” have shared their thoughts on what viewers can look forward to in the upcoming drama!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk will star as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside, but is actually a big softie at heart.

Bae In Hyuk described “Our Universe” by saying, “It’s a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you’ll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain.”

“I’m truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama,” he went on. “I worked hard on filming the drama together with our amazing cast and crew, along with our cute Woo Joo, so I hope you’ll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love.”

Roh Jeong Eui will play Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

When asked what viewers should keep an eye on while watching “Our Universe,” Roh Jeong Eui replied, “I hope you’ll focus on the relationship between Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Please keep a close eye on the flow of their relationship, which will gradually develop in new and interesting ways, without missing a thing.”

She continued, “Please also look forward to Woo Joo’s first appearance [in the story]. When you see the lovable charm of Park Yoo Ho, who boasts a wide variety of facial expressions, you won’t be able to help falling for him.”

Finally, Park Seo Ham will play Woo Hyun Jin’s handsome and capable first love Park Yoon Sung.

Park Seo Ham remarked, “I hope you’ll pay attention to what sorts of events unfold when Yoon Sung and Hyun Jin reunite, and I also hope you’ll take an interest in the hidden loneliness and untold story of Park Yoon Sung, who can be described as ‘perfect.’”

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

Watch Now

Source (1)