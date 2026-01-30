Yeon Woo Jin, Seo Hyun Woo, And Choi Young Joon Collide With Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah In “Honour”

ENA’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Honour” has offered a deeper look at the three male characters poised to shake up the story!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Baek Tae Joo (Yeon Woo Jin), Park Jae Yeol (Seo Hyun Woo), and Gu Seon Gyu (Choi Young Joon) each intersect with the drama’s core incident from different positions, directly influencing the truth-seeking journey of L&J’s three lawyers—Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah). As sharply contrasting perspectives and stances collide over the same incident, their involvement is expected to add mounting pressure to the process of uncovering the deeply buried truth.

First, Yeon Woo Jin takes on the role of Baek Tae Joo, the CEO of an IT company. Beneath his calm and composed demeanor lies an inner world that is not easily read. He poses questions to Kang Shin Jae that seem to stem from personal interest, subtly building an undercurrent of tension between them. In one scene from the highlight teaser, his line—“Why do you choose to defend victims instead of perpetrators?”—feels too pointed to be dismissed as simple curiosity, leaving viewers wondering where his true gaze is directed.

Jung Eun Chae commented, “The character felt far more mysterious and captivating on set than on the page. I think Yeon Woo Jin added much more depth to him,” heightening anticipation for how Baek Tae Joo will function as a key variable in the case.

Seo Hyun Woo portrays prosecutor Park Jae Yeol, a character who engages in sharp power struggles with the three lawyers of L&J. Though he rarely shows emotional fluctuations, a sense of pressure seeps through his low-toned delivery, casting a cold tension over the drama. In particular, his scenes with Yoon Ra Young are expected to feature intense psychological confrontations.

Lee Na Young shared, “I found myself sweating more than usual during scenes with Park Jae Yeol. The rhythm of the dialogue and the confrontations were fascinating, so we really enjoyed filming them.” In the highlight video, Park Jae Yeol’s line—“That depends on you. Do you really not understand what I’m saying?”—succinctly captures his coercive nature and hints that he will shake the course of events even more aggressively.

Meanwhile, Choi Young Joon plays Gu Seon Gyu, a detective and the husband of Hwang Hyun Jin. While he appears gentle in everyday life, he becomes relentlessly persistent when faced with a case. A highlight scene in which he asks Hyun Jin, “Is there really nothing more I should know about you?” foreshadows cracks beneath their seemingly stable relationship and suggests hidden truths even within their marriage. Standing at the crossroads of personal ties and professional duty, Gu Seon Gyu’s presence continuously pressures Hyun Jin to confront the question of whether revealing the entire truth truly leads everyone toward a better outcome.

The production team stated, “Baek Tae Joo, Park Jae Yeol, and Gu Seon Gyu each become deeply involved in the flow of the incident from different directions. As their paths intertwine with the choices made by L&J’s three lawyers in their pursuit of the truth behind a past scandal, the tension of the drama intensifies. Their presence goes beyond a simple pursuit narrative, adding layers of psychological mystery surrounding each character’s motives and inner thoughts, ultimately expanding the series into a richer psychological thriller. We hope viewers look forward to it.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

