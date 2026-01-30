Watch: Lee Ki Taek And Park Sung Hoon Clash In A Tense Rivalry Over Han Ji Min In 'The Practical Guide To Love' Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has unveiled a new teaser!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

The newly released teaser video foreshadows an intriguing love triangle centered on Lee Ui Yeong, Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon), and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek).

First, a heart-fluttering moment between Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop inside a church instantly grabs attention when Song Tae Seop adds a bold line: “Yesterday—we kissed, didn’t we?” Startled by what he hears, Shin Ji Su asks Lee Ui Yeong, “Is it true? You kissed?” and Lee Ui Yeong, at a loss for what to do, shows clear embarrassment and discomfort.

As the two men become increasingly aware of each other’s presence, their battle of charms begins. “Man No. 1” Song Tae Seop, who even comes all the way to her workplace just to take Lee Ui Yeong home, reveals his sweet, considerate side with a sincere line: “When it comes to something I like, I don’t consider efficiency.”

The presence of “Man No. 2” Shin Ji Su, who strides in at unexpected moments and startles Lee Ui Yeong, is just as formidable. With a blunt declaration—“I’ll make it way more fun than that guy ever could”—and the way he calls her by name without hesitation and approaches her boldly despite being younger, he throws not only Lee Ui Yeong but even viewers into a serious dilemma between the two charming men.

Watch the full teaser below:

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

