WOODZ Confirmed To Make March Comeback
WOODZ is set to release a new album this March!
On January 30, OSEN reported that WOODZ is currently preparing a new album with the goal of releasing it in March. Additionally, actor Park Hee Soon will reportedly make a special appearance in the music video for the album’s title track.
In response to the report, WOODZ’s agency EDAM Entertainment confirmed, “WOODZ is preparing a new album with the aim of releasing it this March.”
Are you excited for new music from WOODZ? Stay tuned for more updates!