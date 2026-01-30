WOODZ Confirmed To Make March Comeback

WOODZ Confirmed To Make March Comeback

Music
Jan 30, 2026
by M Lim

WOODZ is set to release a new album this March!

On January 30, OSEN reported that WOODZ is currently preparing a new album with the goal of releasing it in March. Additionally, actor Park Hee Soon will reportedly make a special appearance in the music video for the album’s title track.

In response to the report, WOODZ’s agency EDAM Entertainment confirmed, “WOODZ is preparing a new album with the aim of releasing it this March.”

Are you excited for new music from WOODZ? Stay tuned for more updates!

