Starship Entertainment Issues Statement Following Final Ruling Against Malicious YouTuber “Sojang”

Starship Entertainment has released a new statement following the Supreme Court’s final ruling against the operator of the YouTube channel “Sojang.”

On January 29, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision, finalizing the sentence against YouTuber Park, the operator of the channel “Sojang.” Park was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years, on charges including defamation and insult under the Information and Communications Network Act. The court also upheld an order for 210 million won (approximately $145,780) in forfeiture and 120 hours of community service.

Park was indicted for posting 23 defamatory videos between October 2021 and June 2023 on the YouTube channel “Sojang,” maliciously targeting seven public figures, including IVE’s Jang Won Young.

Following the ruling, Starship Entertainment released the following official statement:

Hello, this is Starship Entertainment. Our company has pursued both civil and criminal legal action against the operator of the YouTube channel “Sojang” for spreading false information, engaging in malicious slander, and committing defamation against our artists. On January 29, 2026, the Supreme Court finalized the lower court’s ruling. The lower court determined that even when unverified claims are presented in the form of speculation or allegations, they may still constitute the dissemination of false information if, in overall context, they lead viewers to perceive them as facts. The court also affirmed that celebrities are entitled to full protection of their honor and personal rights. The Supreme Court concluded that there was no misunderstanding of legal principles in this judgment and upheld it in full. Starship Entertainment considers the protection of our artists’ rights and interests our highest priority. We will continue to respond firmly and without leniency or settlement to all illegal acts against our artists, including the spread of false information, malicious slander, defamation, and infringement of personal rights. In particular, we will take all possible legal measures under relevant laws—including criminal complaints—against so-called “cyber wrecker” [Korean slang term referring to those who maliciously spread false rumors online] activities that exploit anonymity to spread fake news or incite cyberbullying through videos and short-form content. We will also continue thorough monitoring and legal action to prevent similar harm from recurring. Finally, we extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who supported the protection of our artists’ rights through tips, materials, and unwavering encouragement throughout this process. We deeply thank our fans for always cherishing and supporting our artists, and we will continue to do our utmost to foster a healthy online culture. Thank you.

Source (1)