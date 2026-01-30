Ji Sung And Park Hee Soon Each Make Calculated Moves Behind Closed Doors In “The Judge Returns”

“The Judge Returns” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“The Judge Returns” is a drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

In the previous episode, Lee Han Young brought down Woo Gyo Hoon (Jun Jin Gi), a candidate for Minister of Justice, by exposing a drug scandal involving his daughter. As a result, Han Young became one of Kang Sin Jin’s (Park Hee Soon) trusted aides and asked him for a chance to take down Justice Hwang Nam Yong (Kim Myung Soo), who had once unfairly ruled against Han Young’s father, Lee Bong Seok (Jung Jae Sung). Initially, Kang Sin Jin had been planning to install Hwang Nam Yong as the next Chief Justice, but for reasons unknown, he handed Han Young documents detailing hiring corruption involving Hwang Nam Yong’s son—raising questions about his true intentions.

As Lee Han Young and Kang Sin Jin’s conflicting ambitions collide over the appointment of the new Chief Justice, newly released stills capture the two men having two separate meetings, each with different goals in mind.

Lee Han Young visits the office of Baek Yi Seok (Kim Tae Woo), the “White Tiger” of the judiciary, only to be met with wary and suspicious gazes. Previously, Han Young had disappointed his once-reliable allies Baek Yi Seok and Im Jeong Sik (Kim Byung Choon) by growing close to Kang Sin Jin. Nevertheless, Han Young remains unfazed and attempts to draw Yi Seok into the grand scheme he has carefully orchestrated. Whether their fractured relationship can be repaired—or will spiral into irreversible ruin—remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, a major variable emerges that threatens to shake up the Chief Justice selection process. In the stills, Kang Sin Jin sits down for a tense dinner with Chief Justice candidate Hwang Nam Yong, where an icy undercurrent fills the air. While Kang Sin Jin maintains a relaxed demeanor, Hwang Nam Yong appears visibly burdened with worry. As the weight of the moment looms large, viewers are left wondering what kind of scenario Kang Sin Jin is plotting.

The next episode of “The Judge Returns” airs on January 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

