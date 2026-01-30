Kim Kyung Bo, Kang Da Bin, And Chun Hee Joo Take Diverging Paths In The Name Of Love In “Pearl In Red”

KBS2’s upcoming daily drama “Pearl in Red” has unveiled new stills!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family. Park Jin Hee stars as Kim Dan Hee, who abandons her own life after discovering the tragic truth behind her twin sister’s fate and begins living under her sister’s name to seek revenge. Nam Sang Ji plays Baek Jin Joo, who comes back under the new identity “Chloe Lee” after losing her family and vowing revenge.

The newly released stills capture Kim Kyung Bo, Kang Da Bin, and Chun Hee Joo, each radiating a distinct aura. Kim Kyung Bo plays Park Min Joon, the “half-heir” of the Adele Group and a central figure in the story. Kang Da Bin takes on the role of Park Hyun Joon, Park Min Joon’s half-brother, whose free-spirited charm offers a stark contrast. Chun Hee Joo portrays Choi Yoo Na, a character consumed by jealousy.

Park Min Joon is captured with a gentle smile that creates a calm, approachable atmosphere. Despite being caught in a fierce battle over succession, Min Joon dreams not of power but of love and a life of freedom. However, as he strives to protect those he cares about, he gradually reveals a steely resolve that ultimately shakes the Adele Group to its core.

Another Adele Group heir, Park Hyun Joon, is a carefree soul who wants to live freely without greed or ambition, approaching life with a laid-back, worry-free attitude.

On the other hand, Choi Yoo Na hides her anxiety and desire beneath a seemingly composed expression. Driven by intense jealousy and vanity, Yoo Na makes an irreversible choice in her desperate attempt to win the love of Park Min Joon, who had rejected her. She later faces off against Baek Jin Joo in a tense rivalry, becoming a villain who heightens the drama’s suspense.

Starting from the same emotion—love—yet taking completely different paths, the three characters’ diverse transformations and choices plunge the story deeper into mystery, adding rich layers and intensity to “Pearl in Red.”

“Pearl in Red” is set to premiere on February 23 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Chun Hee Joo in “The Penthouse” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)