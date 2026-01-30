WOODZ Is Drawn Into A Cursed Timeline By A Mysterious Guitar In New Mystery Short Film “Slide Strum Mute”

The upcoming mystery short film “Slide Strum Mute” has unveiled new stills featuring WOODZ, Justin H. Min, and Jung Hoe Rin!

Based on a story that originated from WOODZ’s autobiographical essay, “Slide Strum Mute” follows Woo Jin (WOODZ), an aspiring singer who, on a night after failing yet another audition, plays a broken guitar entrusted to him by a mysterious man—only to find himself swept into a cursed timeline fueled by desire.

Making his acting debut, WOODZ stars as Woo Jin, whose life takes a dramatic turn after repeatedly failing auditions and receiving a shattered guitar from an unidentified man. As Woo Jin crosses a cursed time, he is forced to confront his desperate yearning to become a singer, as well as the inner desires that begin to waver when faced with an irresistible opportunity and life-altering choices.

Justin H. Min plays Nam Gi, the enigmatic man who suddenly appears before Woo Jin and anchors the film’s central mystery. After leaving behind a guitar so badly damaged that its original form is unrecognizable and asking Woo Jin to repair it, Nam Gi vanishes without a trace. As a key figure tied to the cursed guitar, Nam Gi intensifies the narrative as desire and fate collide.

Jung Hoe Rin takes on the role of Si Eun, Woo Jin’s older sister. Si Eun runs the guitar repair shop “Happy Guitar” while sharing the dream of becoming a singer with her brother. Remaining by Woo Jin’s side through moments of anxiety and confusion, Si Eun presents him with pivotal choices that add emotional depth and richness to the story.

The 59-minute mystery short film “Slide Strum Mute” is set to premiere in South Korea on February 26.

