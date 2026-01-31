January Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of January!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 29, 2025 to January 29, 2026.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 10,625,128, marking a 62.84 percent increase in their score since December.

Yoo Jae Suk took second place with a brand reputation index of 7,315,283, marking a 111.14 percent rise in his score since last month.

Lim Young Woong ranked third with a brand reputation index of 7,240,227, marking a 16.71 percent increase in his score since December.

IVE came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 7,117,488, marking a 60.64 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 6,329,284, marking a 60.76 percent increase in their score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

