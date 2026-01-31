January Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jan 31, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of January!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 29, 2025 to January 29, 2026.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 10,625,128, marking a 62.84 percent increase in their score since December.

Yoo Jae Suk took second place with a brand reputation index of 7,315,283, marking a 111.14 percent rise in his score since last month.

Lim Young Woong ranked third with a brand reputation index of 7,240,227, marking a 16.71 percent increase in his score since December.

IVE came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 7,117,488, marking a 60.64 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 6,329,284, marking a 60.76 percent increase in their score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Yoo Jae Suk
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. IVE
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. EXO
  7. Park Jeong Min
  8. SEVENTEEN
  9. Son Heung Min
  10. Lee Byung Hun
  11. Lee Sang Min
  12. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  13. Park Bo Gum
  14. BIGBANG
  15. Ryu Hyun Jin
  16. Go Youn Jung
  17. TWICE
  18. Lee Je Hoon
  19. Park Seo Joon
  20. Koo Kyo Hwan
  21. Byeon Woo Seok
  22. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  23. aespa
  24. Jun Hyun Moo
  25. DAY6
  26. Stray Kids
  27. Faker
  28. OH MY GIRL
  29. Sung Si Kyung
  30. Shin Min Ah

