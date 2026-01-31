'The Judge Returns' Ratings Soar To New All-Time High; 'No Tail To Tell' Holds Steady

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” shows no signs of slowing down!

On January 30, the popular drama once again leaped to its highest viewership ratings yet as it remained the most-watched show of Friday. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “The Judge Returns” scored an average nationwide rating of 13.5 percent—the highest ratings achieved by any program to air that day.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “No Tail to Tell,” which airs in the same time slot, maintained its average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent from its previous episode last Saturday.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The Judge Returns”!

