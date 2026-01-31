Dream Concert 2026 In Hong Kong Postponed Indefinitely One Week Before Show

“Dream Concert 2026 in Hong Kong,” which was scheduled to take place next week, has been postponed indefinitely.

On January 31, the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association (KEPA) announced that the upcoming concert had been “unilaterally postponed” by the local Chinese organizer “without the consent of the association or the Korean organizers.”

KEPA stated that it had made efforts “up until the very last moment to have the concert proceed as planned,” but they had “received a unilateral notice of postponement from the local Chinese organizer without prior discussion or sufficient explanation, leading to a situation where it has become difficult to proceed with the event as scheduled.”

“Although this decision was not due to the fault of the association or the organizers, we deeply regret the confusion and inconvenience caused to the concertgoers, artists, and everyone involved who has been waiting for the concert,” continued KEPA, adding that they were looking into the possibility of taking legal action.

“Dream Concert 2026 in Hong Kong” was originally scheduled to be held over two days on February 6 and 7. The initial lineup for the event included EXO-CBX (Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin), MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, SHINee’s Taemin, THE BOYZ, GOT7’s BamBam, and more.

