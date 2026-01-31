Park Shin Hye Fails To Maintain Her Poker Face In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Is Park Shin Hye finally closing in on the mysterious whistleblower known as “Yeppi” in “Undercover Miss Hong”?

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a new comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the upcoming fifth episode of the drama, Hong Geum Bo attends a gathering with prime Yeppi candidates So Gyung Dong (Seo Hyun Chul), Bang Jin Mok (Kim Do Hyun), and Cha Jong Il (Im Chul Soo). Also present are Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul) and Lee Yong Gi (Jang Do Ha) of the risk management team.

Hong Geum Bo maintains a poker face as she carefully observes the conversation between the three Yeppi candidates with a sharp gaze. As all three men are drinking, it remains to be seen whether any drunken confessions will reveal clues about Yeppi’s identity after they lower their guards.

Amidst the tense atmosphere, a single unexpected remark from Albert Oh—who is completely unaware of the strained relationship between the three men—brightens the previously depressing vibe of the gathering.

At that precise moment, Hong Geum Bo—who has managed to maintain a perfect poker face throughout the evening—suddenly loses control of it. After hearing the men’s conversation, her expression immediately hardens, piquing curiosity as to what she has just learned about the trio—and how it will affect her hunt for Yeppi.

To find out what unfolds at this gathering—and what sorts of hidden stories lie in the three candidates’ past—catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on January 31 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Cho Han Gyeol in “Love Mate” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Shin Hye’s film “My Annoying Brother” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)