4 Of Seo Hyun Jin's K-Dramas To Watch If You Liked 'Love Me'

Seo Hyun Jin as the conflicted Seo Jun Kyung in “Love Me” echoed the conflicts and struggles of regular women. Her strength as an actor is her emotional precision with which she translates her characters on screen. The women she represents feel deeply, hesitate honestly, and grow quietly as they navigate heartbreak, ambition, love. Having proved her versatility across genres in melodrama, thrillers, medical dramas, and slice of life romances, here are four dramas that capture her range as a performer that you don’t want to miss, especially if you enjoyed “Love Me.”

“The Beauty Inside”

Han Se Gye (Seo Hyun Jin) is a successful actress who wakes up once a month in a completely different body, a secret she keeps hidden from the world. Weighed down by her condition, she grows adept at making excuses and resorting to elaborate tricks to hide and maintain control over her curated public image.

The turning point comes with the arrival of Seo Do Jae (Lee Min Ki), a successful businessman with a secret of his own. Do Jae has prosopagnosia (the inability to recognize other people’s faces). He has developed a coping mechanism, where he identifies people through their personality rather than their appearances, and he is the only one who recognizes Se Gye despite her changes.

As the two spend time together, love blossoms, and what initially appears as fantasy reveals itself as a metaphor of treasuring feelings beyond appearances.

Seo Hyun Jin delicately balances glamour with loneliness, playing Se Gye as someone admired publicly but isolated privately. She anchors a fantastical idea in emotional realism, turning a body swapping concept into a tender meditation on acceptance and intimacy.

“Why Her?”

In “Why Her?” Seo Hyun Jin plays Oh Soo Jae, a formidable lawyer who has fought her way to the top of a powerful firm, only to be suddenly demoted to a university law school after a professional scandal.

Sharp, emotionally guarded, and unapologetically ambitious, Soo Jae is a woman who believes survival in the legal world requires detachment and compromise. She crosses paths with Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop), a law student whose past is quietly intertwined with hers and whose warmth stands in contrast to her hardened exterior.

The series unfolds as a legal thriller, exposing corporate corruption and moral rot, while gradually peeling back the choices that have shaped Soo Jae into who she is. What makes the drama compelling is Seo Hyun Jin’s controlled performance—minimal, restrained, and deliberately distant—allowing the character to be difficult, authoritative, and deeply flawed. “Why Her?” is worth watching for how it lets its female lead remain professionally formidable while questioning the personal cost of ambition.

Talented doctor Yoon Seo Jung’s (Seo Hyun Jin) promising career is derailed by a traumatic incident, which leaves her professionally disgraced and emotionally scarred. Sent to work under the eccentric yet brilliant Kim Sa Bu (Han Suk Kyu) at a small countryside hospital, Seo Jung is forced to confront not just her medical failures but also her own fear, anger, as well as shaken self belief.

Amid emergency rooms and ethical dilemmas, she reconnects with Kang Dong Joo (Yoo Yeon Seok), a fellow doctor driven by ambition and a strong sense of justice. Their relationship remains understated, unfolding quietly alongside professional growth rather than overt romance. What makes Seo Jung compelling is that her arc is rooted in competence. She rebuilds herself not through love alone, but by reclaiming confidence in her skill and judgment.

In “Another Oh Hae Young,” Park Do Kyung (Eric Mun) is a sound director haunted by guilt and emotional withdrawal. He has been dumped by his fianćee, Oh Hae Young, on the eve of their wedding. So consumed by rage, he ruins the business of a man who he thinks is getting married to his ex, only to later realize it is another woman who happens to share the same name. Oh Hae Young (Seo Hyun Jin), jilted and abandoned at the altar, is distraught. She is hyper, impulsive, insecure, and painfully self aware, and the turn of events only deepens her emotional fragility.

Hae Young and Do Kyung’s relationship unfolds between resentment, desire, and mutual damage. Seo Hyun Jin allows Hae Young to be loud, messy, and needy, never sanding down her rough edges for likeability.

The drama leans into discomfort, portraying love as something that exposes wounds rather than instantly healing them. “Another Oh Hae Young” remains a standout for how honestly it depicts romantic vulnerability as well as for its messy, real and unapologetic female lead, who refuses to be contained.

