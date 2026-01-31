Hong Jong Hyun And Choi Jin Hyuk Face Off Over Oh Yeon Seo In 'Positively Yours'

The love triangle on “Positively Yours” is heating up!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a new romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

Previously on “Positively Yours,” Kang Du Jun and Jang Hui Won reunited as boss and employee after a fateful one-night stand, causing a chance encounter to blossom into real romance.

However, Kang Du Jun will find himself facing a new threat in the form of Jang Hui Won’s longtime friend Cha Min Uk, who was only recently forced to confront his feelings for her. As Cha Min Uk inserts himself into the picture as a romantic rival, a thrilling love triangle will form between the three characters.

In newly released stills from the next episode of the drama, Jang Hui Won finds herself awkwardly caught between Kang Du Jun and Cha Min Uk in an elevator. As the two men glare daggers at one another, Jang Hui Won gets nervous and fidgety in the middle, suggesting that a major conflict is brewing.

The “Positively Yours” production team teased, “A full-fledged love triangle will begin between Du Jun, Hui Won, and Min Uk. The presence of [Hui Won’s] guy friend Min Uk will bring about significant changes in Du Jun’s and Hui Won’s emotions and maximize the tension of their romance. Please look forward to this week’s episodes, which will deliver tension while also make viewers’ hearts flutter.”

To find out what goes down between Du Jun and Min Uk, tune in to the next episode of “Positively Yours” on January 31 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

