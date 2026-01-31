Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Spend The Day At The Amusement Park In 'No Tail To Tell'

Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon will head to an amusement park on the next episode of “No Tail to Tell”!

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

On the previous episode of “No Tail to Tell,” Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol returned to the mountain in search of the gumiho they’d heard about. However, what they found instead was an eight-tailed fox (Lee Si Woo) who hadn’t yet managed to become a nine-tailed fox. Because the eight-tailed fox so closely resembled Geum Ho, Eun Ho became overwhelmed with emotion upon meeting her.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol take the eight-tailed fox to the amusement park. As the eight-tailed fox has lived alone in the mountains for the past 500 years, her day of escape in the human world fills her with childlike joy.

Amusingly, Kang Si Yeol and Eun Ho have completely different reactions to watching the eight-tailed fox enjoy herself: while Kang Si Yeol watches her with a contented smile, Eun Ho looks displeased.

However, Eun Ho’s standoffish expressions contrast starkly with the adorable headband on her head and the giant teddy bear in her arms, raising the question of whether she’s enjoying herself more than she’s willing to let on.

The “No Tail to Tell” production team teased, “In Episode 6, which airs today, the eight-tailed fox comes up with a clever idea to return Eun Ho, who has become human, and Kang Si Yeol, whose fate has been swapped, back to their original states. [Her plan] is to become a gumiho, then swap fates with Eun Ho.”

They added, “Please keep an eye on the miraculous collaboration between Eun Ho, Kang Si Yeol, and the eight-tailed fox, who will put their fates on the line to forge an alliance.”

The next episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on January 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

