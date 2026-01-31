Oh Yeon Seo Tries To Deny Her Growing Feelings For Choi Jin Hyuk In 'Positively Yours'

Oh Yeon Seo isn’t ready to admit that she’s falling for Choi Jin Hyuk on “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a new romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode of “Positively Yours,” Kang Du Jun boldly and unexpectedly confessed his feelings for Jang Hui Won in front of Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun), hinting at a major change in their relationship.

As Du Jun begins his pursuit of Hui Won in earnest, newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture the undeniable chemistry between the two parents-to-be. After Du Jun is selected as the advertisement model for a new Taehan product, he can’t help but get awkward while posing for his first shoot. In order to loosen him up, Hui Won goes all out in trying to make him smile—with adorable results.

Although Hui Won is trying her hardest to deny her growing feelings for Du Jun, their infectious smiles as they get playful with one another make them look like they’re already a real couple.

Will Hui Won come to terms with the fact that she’s becoming fonder and fonder of Du Jun—and how will the drama’s new love triangle play out? To find out, catch the next episode of “Positively Yours” on January 31 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

