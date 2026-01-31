Tous les Jours Partners With Rakuten Viki For Valentine’s Day Promotion

Tous les Jours is teaming up with Rakuten Viki, the global destination for Asian entertainment, for a limited-time partnership. From February 1 through February 14, eligible customers who make any purchase at participating Tous les Jours locations in the United States will receive a free one-month trial of Viki Pass Standard, while supplies last.

Perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day, when consumers are actively seeking desserts and shared experiences, the partnership also includes a Valentine’s Day social media sweepstakes running from February 7 through February 14. Three winners will receive a year of Tous les Jours’ cakes, such as best-selling airy Cloud Cakes, rich and creamy Buttercream Cakes, and indulgent Mousse Cakes, along with an annual Viki Pass Standard subscription. The sweepstakes invites fans to pair these sweet treats with romantic K-dramas like “True Beauty,” “Lovely Runner,” and “To My Beloved Thief” for cozy, at-home Valentine’s moments.

Participants for the sweepstakes must be 18 years or older and reside in the United States. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. PST on February 14, 2026, and winners will be selected at random and contacted directly via Instagram DM. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

“Valentine’s Day is all about shared moments, and Tous les Jours has always been part of those special occasions, whether it’s picking up a cake for someone you love or enjoying a sweet treat at home together,” said Regina Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer of Tous les Jours. “Partnering with Viki lets people take that a step further, pairing our desserts with romance and quality time at home.”

“Viki is focused on creating meaningful, culturally relevant moments that engage fans in new and immersive ways,” said Karen Paek, vice president of marketing at Rakuten Viki. “As romance is at the heart of so many K-dramas, Valentine’s Day felt like the perfect time to join together with Tous les Jours for a fan-driven experience that offers a sweet way to discover new content.”

As part of the partnership, “Positively Yours,” a new Viki Original romance K-drama, will be highlighted through in-store displays at participating Tous Les Jours locations, inviting fans to pair their favorite desserts with a romantic K-drama moment. For more information, please visit www.tljus.com, or follow along on Instagram @touslesjoursusa and @viki.