BTS's 'Save ME' Becomes Their 10th MV To Hit 800 Million Views

BTS has hit the 800 million mark with another music video!

On February 1 at around 2 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Save ME” surpassed 800 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s 10th music video to do so after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Fake Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “IDOL,” “Dynamite,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Butter,” and “DOPE.”

BTS originally released the music video for “Save ME” on May 15, 2016 at 10 p.m. KST, meaning that it took approximately nine years, eight months, and 16 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the iconic one-take music video for “Save ME” again below:

