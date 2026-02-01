'The Judge Returns' Maintains No. 1 Ratings As 'Recipe For Love' Premieres To Promising Start

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” is racing towards its finish at the top of its time slot!

On January 31, “The Judge Returns” remained the most-watched drama in its time slot ahead of the final two weeks of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the hit drama scored an average nationwide rating of 10.9 percent.

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell,” which airs in the same time slot, wrapped up the first half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent, while Channel A’s “Positively Yours” earned a nationwide average of 0.9 percent for its fifth episode.

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” scored an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent for the night, marking its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays).

Finally, KBS 2TV’s new weekend drama “Recipe for Love” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 14.3 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday.

