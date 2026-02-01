Stray Kids' 'CEREMONY' MV With Faker Soars Past 100 Million Views

Stray Kids should be celebrating: they’ve just hit the 100 million mark on YouTube with yet another music video!

On February 1 at around 1:53 p.m. KST, Stray Kids’ music video for “CEREMONY,” which memorably features a brief cameo by League of Legends player Faker, surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

“CEREMONY” is Stray Kids’ 17th full-group music video to reach the milestone, following “God’s Menu,” “MIROH,” “Back Door,” “My Pace,” “Thunderous,” “MANIAC,” “Hellevator,” “Christmas EveL,” “CASE 143,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA,” “CIRCUS,” “VENOM,” “Chk Chk Boom,” “MEGAVERSE,” and “CHEESE.”

Stray Kids originally released the music video for “CEREMONY” on August 22 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over 163 days to hit 100 million views.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the epic music video for “CEREMONY” again below: