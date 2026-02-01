Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin Go Public With Their Relationship In 'Spring Fever'

Get ready for some major developments in Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin’s relationship on “Spring Fever”!

tvN’s “Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

Previously on “Spring Fever,” Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom initially agreed to wait two years until his nephew Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young)’s graduation before starting a relationship. However, despite their attempts to meet in secret, they were ultimately unable to suppress their growing feelings for one another.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of the drama, Han Gyeol learned that his mother—whom he had believed to be dead—was still alive, causing cracks to form in their once peaceful lives.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Jae Gyu and Bom no longer appear to be hiding their relationship. Instead of avoiding the gaze of the other villagers, as they have until now, the couple proudly holds hands in the middle of town, seemingly indicating that they have gone public with their budding romance.

Additionally, Bom steadfastly offers her support by Jae Gyu’s side in the wake of his first-ever fight with his nephew, suggesting that their relationship will grow even stronger amidst this new crisis.

A final photo captures Yoon Bom’s estranged mother Jung Nan Hee (Na Young Hee) arriving in town, creating a new source of tension in the story.

The next episode of “Spring Fever” will air on February 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

