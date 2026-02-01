Watch: Jennie, Dex, And More Join 'The Secret Friends Club' In Fun Teaser

MBC’s upcoming variety show “The Secret Friends Club” has unveiled a new teaser ahead of its premiere!

“The Secret Friends Club” is a new variety show based on the premise of the cast secretly preparing special gifts for someone without revealing their identities. The first cast lineup consists of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dex, Choo Sung Hoon, Noh Hong Chul, and Lee Soo Ji.

The teaser begins by explaining the concept of “manito,” a “secret friend” who chooses a recipient through a random selection process like drawing lots. A manito’s mission is to surreptitiously deliver gifts or good deeds for their recipient without having their identity discovered.

In a special narration, Jennie introduces “The Secret Friends Club” as “a gathering of people who know how to give back twice as much as they receive.” She goes on to reveal the club’s one and only rule: “No matter what, don’t get caught [and remain anonymous].”

Next, the teaser offers a fun glimpse of the chaos that unfolds when the cast members attempt to drop off their gifts without being spotted. Later, they get excited when they discover the gifts that have been left for them. Lee Soo Ji jokes, “I think I may be someone who prefers receiving [gifts] to giving them.”

Finally, the video ends with the five members coming together for a group mission.

Check out the full teaser below!

“The Secret Friends Club” will premiere on February 1 at 6:10 p.m. KST.