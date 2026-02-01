Park Shin Hye Puts Herself In Danger To Save Ha Yun Kyung In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye will come to Ha Yun Kyung’s rescue on the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Undercover Miss Hong,” it came to light that Kim Mi Sook (Kang Chae Young) was a single mother who was secretly hiding her six-year-old daughter in the dormitory. Although Hong Geum Bo was initially against letting the child stay in the dorm, as she was afraid of getting caught breaking the rules, she eventually accepted her as a new member of their family.

As the four roommates of Room 301 gradually share their unspoken secrets and grow closer, Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung)’s heartbreaking story will also be revealed.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Hong Geum Bo steps up to save Go Bok Hee from a dangerous situation. While talking to a mystery man, Go Bok Hee soon finds herself in danger—but luckily, Hong Geum Bo immediately arrives and steps between them. As Go Bok Hee’s painful secret rises to the surface, Hong Geum Bo desperately tries to keep the mystery man from escaping.

Meanwhile, Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), who has caught onto Hong Geum Bo’s undercover mission, makes her nervous by appearing at a company dinner.

As Shin Jung Woo puts the pressure on Hong Geum Bo with his sharp gaze, it remains to be seen how she will manage to work her way out of this deeply uncomfortable situation.

The next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” will air on February 1 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

