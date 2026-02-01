Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Go To Battle Every Day In New Drama 'Honour'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Honour” has shared a sneak peek of the intense daily lives of its three leads!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, “Honour” is a mystery thriller about three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

First, Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) is seen participating in a debate on a live news program. Although she maintains her composure with a steady, unwavering gaze, the situation in which she finds herself is far from easy. As she faces a barrage of sharp questions and pointed attacks from the opposing panel, Yoon Ra Young makes a fierce and strategic response as the face of L&J.

Meanwhile, Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae)’s day also seems far from peaceful. The lawyer looks self-assured as she stands in front of a parked car with bright red graffiti on the windshield—with expletives suggesting a blatant threat or warning to the owner.

Notably, Sung Tae Im (Kim Mi Sook), the head of Korea’s largest law firm, and other executives look shocked by the graffiti. As Kang Shin Jae is a character who confronts threats head-on rather than avoiding them, it remains to be seen how she will react to this unexpected situation.

Finally, Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) is seen in the courtroom, where she becomes a steady pillar of support for the anxious victim sitting next to her. The intimidating gaze she sends the perpetrator’s way also hints at her passion and determination to never back down when it comes to protecting people.

From the drama’s very first episode, the three leads will go to battle as they influence public opinion, confront unseen pressures, and wage war in the courtroom. Although their personalities and working styles differ, all three lawyers have one thing in common: they fight their hardest to protect someone’s honor in a world where people can’t afford to let their guard down for a single moment.

The “Honour” production team commented, “The reason why the three lawyers lead such intense lives is directly connected to the mystery and hidden truth that they will investigate. From the first episode of the drama, a massive scandal will gradually begin to rise to the surface. Please join us in watching the fierce and exciting survival story of the three lawyers who will confront [the scandal] head-on.”

“Honour” will premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

