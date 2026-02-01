Choi Jin Hyuk And Hong Jong Hyun Get Into A Fierce Confrontation Over Drinks In 'Positively Yours'

Choi Jin Hyuk and Hong Jong Hyun will face off in a one-on-one conversation on the next episode of “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a new romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Previously on “Positively Yours,” Kang Du Jun continued his bold pursuit of Jang Hui Won, propelling their budding romance into a new phase. Meanwhile, Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun) underwent severe emotional turmoil after belatedly realizing that he was in love with Jang Hui Won.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the two romantic rivals sit down for a tense confrontation over soju at a street food stall. Du Jun fixes Min Uk with a cold and unwavering stare, but the seemingly unintimidated Min Uk doesn’t flinch or avoid his gaze.

Amidst this fierce showdown between the two men, Min Uk renders Du Jun speechless with a single cutting remark that leaves only silence in its wake. It remains to be seen what the two of them have to say to one another—and how Secretary Go (Kim Ki Doo), who anxiously watches the conflict unfold, will handle this uncomfortable situation.

The next episode of “Positively Yours” will air on February 1 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

