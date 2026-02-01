Nam Ji Hyun Is Lost In Grief As Moon Sang Min Feels Guilt From His Brother Ha Seok Jin's Actions In 'To My Beloved Thief'

“To My Beloved Thief” has previewed stills from the upcoming episode!

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” is a drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Spoilers

Hong Eun Jo, who was born between a nobleman father and lower class mother, always maintained a bright and energetic attitude despite living in poverty.

However, the sudden passing of her father shakes up Hong Eun Jo’s life. After taking the King’s arrow from her father’s body, she immediately drew the bowstring at the King beneath the cliff, shocking everyone.

The newly released stills capture Hong Eun Jo accepting her father’s passing with great sadness. Shin Hae Rim (Han So Eun) gazes at her friend Hong Eun Jo with concern while Hong Eun Jo returns the look with an empty gaze.

Furthermore, the stills also preview King Yi Gyu (Ha Seok Jin) and Yi Yeol. Yi Gyu looks puzzled, while Yi Yeol appears resigned and riddled with a sense of guilt as his older brother has hurt his loved one.

The next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” airs on February 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

