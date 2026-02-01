Kim Seon Ho's Agency Releases Statement Clarifying One-Man Company And Denying Tax Evasion Allegations

Kim Seon Ho’s agency has addressed recent allegations of tax evasion.

On February 1, a news outlet reported that Kim Seon Ho is running a family-run production agency, alleging that he may have engaged in tax evasion through this corporation. According to the report, Kim Seon Ho is the CEO of the corporation, while the internal director and auditor of the company are allegedly Kim Seon Ho’s parents.

In response to the allegations, Kim Seon Ho’s agency Fantagio released the following statement denying the allegations.

Hello,

This is actor Kim Seon Ho’s agency Fantagio.

We would like to issue our official statement regarding the reports released today concerning Kim Seon Ho’s operation of a one-person corporation.

Kim Seon Ho is currently carrying out his activities under an exclusive contract signed with Fantagio in his personal capacity, and he is dutifully following all legal and tax-related procedures regarding his current contractual relationship and activities.

We would like to make it clear that there are absolutely no issues whatsoever related to the contract or activities between Kim Seon Ho and Fantagio.

The one-person corporation mentioned in the reports was established in the past solely for the purpose of theater production and theater-related activities, and it was never created with any intention of tax avoidance or tax evasion. However, after Kim Seon Ho transferred to Fantagio, actual business operations under this corporation ceased approximately one year ago, and the company is currently in the process of being officially dissolved in accordance with relevant laws and procedures.

Going forward, we will continue to strictly comply with all relevant laws and procedures in every aspect of our activities, and we will do our utmost to ensure that the actor’s career can proceed without unnecessary misunderstandings.

Thank you.