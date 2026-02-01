IU's 'Blueming' Becomes Her 3rd MV To Surpass 200 Million Views

IU has reached another impressive YouTube milestone!

On February 1 at approximately 7 p.m. KST, IU’s music video for “Blueming” surpassed 200 million views, meaning that it took approximately six years, two months, and 14 days to achieve the feat since its release on November 18, 2019.

“Blueming” is IU’s third music video to hit the 200 million mark following “BBIBBI” and “Palette.”

Congratulations to IU!

Celebrate by watching the iconic music video for “Blueming” again below!

