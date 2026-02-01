Update: WOODZ Reveals Highlight Medley Schedule For 1st Full Album 'Archive. 1'

Updated February 2 KST:

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) has released a highlight medley schedule for his upcoming full-length album “Archive. 1,” which will be preceded by a pre-release single!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars: WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) has officially revealed his plans for his long-awaited comeback!

On February 1, WOODZ announced that he would be returning with his first full-length album “Archive. 1” on March 4 at 6 p.m. KST, preceded by a pre-release single on February 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out WOODZ’s first teaser for “Archive. 1” below!