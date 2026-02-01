'Can This Love Be Translated?' And Its Stars Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 2nd Week

Netflix’s “Can This Love Be Translated?” continues its reign over the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “Can This Love Be Translated?” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “Can This Love Be Translated?” also continued to dominate the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where leads Go Youn Jung and Kim Seon Ho held onto their respective spots at No. 1 and No. 2.

The next spots on both lists went to tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong,” which jumped to No. 2 on the drama list this week. Meanwhile, leading lady Park Shin Hye rose to No. 3 on the actor list.

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” maintained its position at No. 3 on the drama list, and star Kim Hye Yoon took No. 5 on the actor list for the week.

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” held steady at No. 4 on the drama list, with stars Ji Sung and Park Hee Soon climbing to No. 4 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” rose to No. 5 on this week’s drama list, while leads Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min jumped to No. 6 and No. 10 on the actor list.

tvN’s “Spring Fever” remained unmoving at No. 6 on the drama list, with stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin ranking No. 7 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Can This Love Be Translated?” tvN “Undercover Miss Hong” SBS “No Tail to Tell” MBC “The Judge Returns” KBS2 “To My Beloved Thief” tvN “Spring Fever” JTBC “Love Me” KBS2 “Our Golden Days” Disney+ “Made in Korea” Channel A “Positively Yours”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Go Youn Jung (“Can This Love Be Translated?”) Kim Seon Ho (“Can This Love Be Translated?”) Park Shin Hye (“Undercover Miss Hong”) Ji Sung (“The Judge Returns”) Kim Hye Yoon (“No Tail to Tell”) Nam Ji Hyun (“To My Beloved Thief”) Ahn Bo Hyun (“Spring Fever”) Park Hee Soon (“The Judge Returns”) Lee Joo Bin (“Spring Fever”) Moon Sang Min (“To My Beloved Thief”)

