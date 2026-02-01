Watch: Park Shin Hye Dances To IVE + Ko Kyung Pyo And Ha Yun Kyung Get Teased In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

The stars of tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” are coming to “Amazing Saturday”!

On January 31, the popular variety show aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature Park Shin Hye, Ko Kyung Pyo, and Ha Yun Kyung as guests.

As it’s Park Shin Hye’s first time guesting on “Amazing Saturday,” the actress reveals that she prepared for the show by making sure she could listen “with her ears open.” Sure enough, Park Shin Hye impresses everyone with her lyric guessing, and she also shows off her dancing skills by taking on the choreography to IVE’s “REBEL HEART.”

Ko Kyung Pyo, who is returning to “Amazing Saturday” for the first time in four years, gifts Shin Dong Yup with some thermal underwear—then hilariously reveals that it’s women’s innerwear and not men’s. He also goes on to crack everyone up with his amusingly random remarks.

Meanwhile, Ha Yun Kyung makes everyone laugh with her intense excitement and enthusiasm during the show’s games. When she jumps out of her seat with a loud yelp to guess an answer, the cast jokingly asks her if she was bitten by a bug or something.

Ko Kyung Pyo also fails to escape the cast’s merciless teasing, with the members pointing out that he resembles someone unexpected.

Check out the new preview below!

The next episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on February 7 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

