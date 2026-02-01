Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Are Bound Together By A Secret From Their Past In 'Honour'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Honour” has unveiled a glimpse of the three protagonists’ past!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, “Honour” is a mystery thriller about three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama depict an incident from the past that the three attorneys experienced together during their time as law school classmates. The incident, which became a secret shared by the three women, not only ties them together but serves as a key turning point in all of three of their stories.

One ominous photo captures Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) lying helplessly on the ground on top of fallen leaves, staring up at the sky with a hollow gaze.

Another shows Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae) holding her breath as she stares at something or someone with a fearful expression.

Finally, Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) also looks tense and afraid, as if she’s just seen something unexpected.

This pivotal incident, which will be revealed in the drama’s first episode, winds up having a profound impact on all three women’s choices and relationships that continues to this day. For example, this shared memory—which has not faded with time—eventually leads to the trio founding the law firm L&J with the goal of defending victims of crime against women and restoring their honor.

The “Honour” production team remarked, “This flashback scene provides key clues in helping viewers understand the relationship between the three characters. As memories that have lain dormant beneath their current lives as seemingly successful career women gradually begin to awaken, the three lawyers will enter a new phase of their lives. As the drama unfolds, the full scope of the incident will gradually be revealed, so please pay attention to the characters’ emotions and auras.”

“Honour” will premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

