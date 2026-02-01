BIGBANG, BoA, BLACKPINK, aespa, TWICE's MISAMO, SEVENTEEN, And HUNTR/X Earn RIAJ Platinum And Gold Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, BIGBANG’s 2016 Korean hit “BANG BANG BANG” and BoA’s 2015 holiday ballad “Merry-Chri” were both certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams each in Japan.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP,” aespa’s “Illusion,” TWICE’s MISAMO’s “Do not touch,” SEVENTEEN’s “Ima –Even if the world ends tomorrow–,” and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) were all certified gold after surpassing 50 million streams each in Japan.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

