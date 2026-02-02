SEVENTEEN's 'Don't Wanna Cry' Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 300 Million Views

SEVENTEEN has hit the 300 million mark for the first time on YouTube!

On February 2 at around 9:30 a.m. KST, SEVENTEEN’s music video for their 2017 hit “Don’t Wanna Cry” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube—making it their first music video ever to achieve the feat.

SEVENTEEN first released the music video for “Don’t Wanna Cry” on May 22, 2017 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over eight years, eight months, and 10 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

Celebrate by watching the iconic music video for “Don’t Wanna Cry” again below:

