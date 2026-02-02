'Undercover Miss Hong' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is gaining steam!

On February 1, the new drama starring Park Shin Hye achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run thus far. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” rose to an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

“Undercover Miss Hong” also took first place in its time slot across all channels among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average nationwide rating of 3.0 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Recipe for Love” enjoyed a rise in viewership for its second episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 16.8 percent—making it the most-watched show of any kind to air this weekend.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” rose to an average nationwide rating of 7.0 percent for its latest episode, while Channel A’s “Positively Yours” climbed to a nationwide average of 1.4 percent.

