IU Is A Chaebol Heiress Who Marries Prince Byeon Woo Seok In New Drama 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has unveiled a new glimpse of IU in her starring role!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

IU will star as Sung Hee Joo, the highly capable and ambitious CEO of Castle Beauty. Despite being born with wealth, beauty, and intelligence, Sung Hee Joo faces discrimination because of her commoner status and illegitimate birth.

In a constitutional monarchy where nobility still holds power, Sung Hee Joo comes up with a grand plan to overcome these societal barriers: entering a contract marriage with Grand Prince Yi An, a member of the royal family beloved by the Korean people.

A high-flying CEO who never settles for anything less than the best in any field, Sung Hee Joo is determined to marry into the royal family and make the world her oyster. Whether passionately leading a meeting with her executives or expertly posing for photographers at an event, the fashionable Sung Hee Joo always exudes a polished and professional aura.

“Perfect Crown” is scheduled to premiere in April.

