Park Ji Hoon, Yoo Hae Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Lee Jun Hyuk, And More Bring Passion And Team Spirit On Set Of “The King’s Warden”

Upcoming film “The King’s Warden” has unveiled its behind-the-scenes stills ahead of its release!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future, and the unexpected bond he forms with the young dethroned king.

The stills show the actors fully immersed in their characters, along with the warm atmosphere on set. The actors’ focused eyes, maintained both on and off camera, and director Jang Hang Jun earnestly leading the shoot highlight the team’s passion and dedication.

Notably, Yoo Hae Jin, fully transformed into Eom Heung Do, the village chief of Gwangcheongol, is seen helping staff move equipment, offering a glimpse of his genuine affection for the film set.

Park Ji Hoon, who plays the young former king Yi Hong Hwi, the personal name of King Danjong, draws attention with expressions that show his steady focus on the character.

Yoo Ji Tae, playing Han Myeong Hoe and seen alongside director Jang Hang Jun, shows a strong presence with a gaze that quickly heightens tension.

Jeon Mi Do also stands out, conveying the delicate nature of the court lady Mae Hwa as she shares scenes with Yoo Hae Jin and Park Ji Hoon.

The stills also feature Kim Min as Tae San, the son of Eom Heung Do, showing father-and-son chemistry with Yoo Hae Jin, as well as Lee Jun Hyuk as Grand Prince Geumseong, whose appearance alone has drawn attention.

By capturing actors as they bring their characters to life in their own ways, the stills raise anticipation for the film’s story and character ensemble.

“The King’s Warden” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 4.

