Watch: Wi Ha Joon And Kim Jung Hyun Get Entangled With Park Min Young Who Calls For Death In 'Siren's Kiss' Teaser

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled a new teaser ahead of its premiere!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

The newly released teaser opens with someone’s testimony about Han Seol Ah, the head auctioneer at Royal Auction, and her former lovers. It claims that three men met horrific deaths for different reasons. With Han Seol Ah—their only common link—now placed under suspicion, she maintains a confident attitude even in front of the police, asking, “Do you have evidence it was murder?”

Insurance investigator Cha Woo Seok, who receives the tip-off, begins tailing Han Seol Ah, suspecting that she collected insurance money after the men’s deaths. As Cha Woo Seok relentlessly pursues her, Han Seol Ah fires back with a provocative warning—“If you don’t want to get yourself into unnecessary misunderstandings, step aside”—further ratcheting up the tension.

While the two continue to stay on guard against each other, Baek Jun Beom (Kim Jung Hyun)—a startup CEO who appears in front of Han Seol Ah—openly shows interest in her. Unlike Baek Jun Beom, who reveals a suspicious fascination, saying, “It’s like I’ve fallen in love,” Han Seol Ah’s face is completely dried out, devoid of any emotion. As the phrase, “A love that calls for death begins,” suggests, attention is focused on what lies ahead for the two men who will become entangled with Han Seol Ah.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

